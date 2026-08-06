Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Pulev to STIV: We must support Bulgarian business

We must support Bulgarian business and do everything possible to integrate Bulgarian companies into supply chains and added value at the regional and global level. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev at the opening of the annual meeting of the heads of the Trade and Economic Affairs Services (STIV). At it, he presented the government's priorities in the field of investments, industrial development and economic diplomacy. The Deputy Prime Minister introduced the participants to the main highlights of the government's management program and the reforms that have already begun, including the administrative reform, amendments to the Investment Promotion Act and the establishment of a Coordination Council for Investment Promotion under the Council of Ministers.

Pulev noted that Bulgaria has a real opportunity to take advantage of the favorable international environment for attracting new investments. “Investments have been raised as a national priority and have become a main focus in the government's management program“, he emphasized.

According to him, there is increased interest from companies from Europe, Asia and the Middle East. “We must use this opportunity by acting in a coordinated, rapid and fully consistent manner with Bulgaria's foreign policy priorities“, said the Deputy Prime Minister.

The Ministry, in coordination with STIV, will work to attract new international and strategic partnerships and to transform them into concrete investment and industrial projects.

Pulev emphasized that economic diplomacy is a key tool for expanding the presence of Bulgarian business on international markets. “We are strengthening the dialogue with our international strategic partners and accelerating the signing of various memoranda, which until now have been gathering dust as working versions in drawers“, he said. In his words, this is an important foreign economic tool for opening up new opportunities for Bulgarian companies and public enterprises and for their integration into the value chains of the relevant markets.

The Deputy Prime Minister also emphasized the economization of foreign policy as a key priority of the government. He stressed that economic and foreign policy must go hand in hand, and strategic partnerships, investments and international economic dialogue must be coordinated from the very beginning.

„We have a strong impulse to resume and accelerate the dialogue and the creation of mixed intergovernmental commissions. They are also the main focus of the work of the directorates in the ministry at the moment“, added Deputy Prime Minister Pulev.

In his speech, he placed special emphasis on the role of the Trade and Economic Affairs Services as a key instrument for attracting investments and developing international economic partnerships. „Of course, we cannot talk about foreign policy without STIV – trade representatives, who for me are the most important and critical tool for growth and for creating quality partnerships on the international stage“, said the Deputy Prime Minister.

“For me, you are the spearhead of Bulgarian foreign policy related to economic cooperation“, he also said. According to him, one of the main priorities will be the reactivation of the STIV network in full accordance with the management program. He assured the trade representatives that the government will provide them with the necessary tools for more effective work, better coordination between institutions and a more active presence of Bulgarian business on international markets