Weather today, forecast for Sunday, June 7: Unstable, with precipitation and thunderstorms

The weather will be unstable, with precipitation, thunderstorms and maximum temperatures between 25° and 30°C.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has announced a yellow code for dangerous phenomena in large parts of the country due to the risk of torrential rain and hail.

Precipitation in Northern Bulgaria will weaken and stop overnight. Over Southern Bulgaria, cloudiness will decrease. In the morning, visibility will be reduced in the valleys and Ludogorie.

Throughout the day, strong cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop. In many places there will be short-term, but temporarily intense rainfall with thunderstorms.

The storms will be most intense in Central Bulgaria, the northeastern and mountainous regions. There is a high risk of hail. There will be moderate winds from the north-northwest.

Temperatures will remain stable in the coming days, with a brief warming expected in the middle of the new week with temperatures crossing the 30-degree mark in some places.

A change in the atmospheric situation is expected around Thursday with an increase in the northwest wind and a decrease in temperatures by 5-6 degrees, and in places there will also be more active rainfall.

A meteorological shift is expected around Thursday – the northwest wind will increase, temperatures will finally drop by 5-6 degrees.







