The summer season on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast has officially begun, and the first tourists have tested both the water temperature and the seasonal prices, bTV reported.

The city beach in Burgas attracts tourists with some of the lowest prices for beach items in the country. “It's very cheap here. In Sunny Beach, it's 15-20 euros for a sunbed and umbrella“, says a tourist.

“The price is acceptable for now“, comments a tourist.

“The prices of the services are 0.60 euros for an umbrella and 0.60 euros for a sunbed. The price of the service we offer is fixed and we continue to maintain it. This in turn creates some difficulties in renewing the beach inventory, but for the moment we are still managing somehow“, says Simeon Tsvetkov, concessionaire of the Burgas-North beach and chairman of the Association for the Development of Beach Management Activities.

In addition to affordable prices, visitors to the city beach in Burgas will also count on organized safety.

“We have two open posts with two people on them, and we will gradually open new ones every week. On our beach, there will be 11 posts, and their full opening is officially from July 1. The problem of finding lifeguards has always been there, and always will be there. This is a profession that aims to protect human life, a profession that is not so easy, but for our beach we have managed to recruit enough personnel“, says Ivan Georgiev, lifeguard on the Burgas-North beach.

On the beach is ready and medical teams. “There must be oxygen, and medicines too. The most common are heart attacks, sunstroke, burns, drowning“, says Nelly Radeva, a nurse.

On most beaches in our country, the prices of sun loungers and umbrellas remain unchanged this summer. This is because they have reached the maximum under the concession contract.

“The highest prices reach 20 euros for a set of an umbrella and two sun loungers. Usually, this price also includes items that require additional investment, such as tables and mattresses. This price is observed mainly in resort complexes, more luxurious beaches. But it remains lower than the average for all other countries around that have sea tourism“, says Simeon Tsvetkov.

Since the beginning of the year, the victims of water accidents in the country have been 14. Therefore, rescuers are appealing: obey the flag signals and avoid swimming in unguarded areas.