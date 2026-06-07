It is calm at the border checkpoints in the country

The movement through the border checkpoints (BCPs) in the country is normal as of 6:00 a.m., the General Directorate of "Border Police" (GDBP) reports on its website.

On the border with Romania, traffic is normal at all crossings. At the Ruse-Giurgevo border crossing, repair work is being carried out on the bridge facility. Traffic is regulated, the GDBP reminds.

On the border with Greece, traffic is normal at all crossings. Passenger cars and minibuses up to 3.5 tons are passing through "Rudozem", "Zlatograd", "Makaza" and "Ivaylovgrad". Through the border crossings "Kulata", "Ilinden" and "Kapitan Petko Voivoda" cars, buses and trucks pass through.

On the border with Turkey, traffic is normal at all border checkpoints.

Passing through the border checkpoints with the Republic of North Macedonia is also normal.

Traffic is normal at all border checkpoints with Serbia.