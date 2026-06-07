KUB for "Baba Alino": We voluntarily removed the fence so that there would be no tension

From “KUB Corporation“ announced their official position regarding the removal of a fence in the “Baba Alino“ area, specifying that the actions were taken voluntarily, although there has not yet been a ruling on a complaint filed against an order for removal.

The company states that the decision was taken on its own initiative in order not to create additional tension and not to hinder the resolution of the administrative-legal dispute.

The official statement says:

“Although there is still no decision on the complaint filed by us against the order to remove the fence in the “Baba Alino“ area, we have already voluntarily removed the fence.

We took this decision on our own initiative in order not to create additional tension and not to hinder the resolution of the dispute in any way.

We believe that our position is fair and we will continue to protect our rights and interests under the legal procedure. At the same time, we remain committed to good dialogue, respect for the law and good neighborly relations.“

The company added that they remain committed to legal procedures and will continue to seek protection of their rights under the legal procedure, while at the same time stating their readiness to maintain a constructive dialogue with the institutions and the local community.