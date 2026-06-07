Petar Petrov, "Vazrazhdane": If there is no change in the law, on August 9, labels only in euros and higher prices

"On August 9, we will all wake up to new labels - with prices only in euros. I believe that they will be higher everywhere in Bulgaria if the law is not changed in this part". Such a forecast was made on the air of the Bulgarian National Radio by Petar Petrov, deputy chairman of the parliamentary group of "Vazrazhdane".

He reminded that the provision in the Law on the Introduction of the Euro obliges traders to write prices in leva and in euros on the labels by August 8.

"Vazrazhdane" believes that there is a possibility of imposing important and urgent measures to control the growth of prices. They have already made legislative proposals, which include the abolition of the 20% VAT on essential goods and medicines.

"We even submitted a proposal to reduce VAT on fuels. They remained at permanently high levels".

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev announced this week that the real budget deficit is extremely large. According to him, serious spending cuts are imminent and structural reforms need to be made.

"Prime Minister Rumen Radev was the first to point out that there were huge manipulations with the size of the state budget for last year. He indicated that there was negligence, robbery, that all kinds of manipulations were made. The very next day we submitted a signal to the I.F. Prosecutor General for manipulation of the state's financial situation.

But I think they will do nothing to seek accountability, despite requests. What the government has shown so far is that they are simply throwing information into the public domain. Nothing is being done to understand why this happened.

Certain bodies and institutions are absolutely useless to us, Petrov also noted in the program "Nedelya 150".

"Like the so-called Commission on Files, which spent 5.3 million leva in 2025. There are also inflated expenses of some of the state departments. For 2025, the administration of the Council of Ministers spent 244 million leva. DANS – 280 million leva".

It turns out that we have non-working institutions, he also said regarding the activities of the State Agency of National Security.

"When a state body spends an enormous amount of taxpayer money and does not show real results, the expenses must be cut".

I do not think that they will be able to quickly put together the state budget, Petrov also said and explained that he does not expect it to be submitted by the end of June.

"I am personally against abrupt and large-scale layoffs and layoffs. But where there are inactive institutions, we will support layoffs".