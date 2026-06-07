The man who disappeared three days ago in the Rhodope Mountains was found

The 75-year-old man who disappeared in the area of the Rhodope village of Fotinovo and was searched for almost three days was found unharmed, the Ministry of Interior announced.

The man was spotted by fishermen near the “Vacha” dam, who took him by boat. He is in good health, he managed to walk almost 10-12 kilometers through a very rugged area and reach the dam, Stoyanov specified.

The man will be handed over to employees of the Stamboliyski Regional Administration (RU), after which he will be taken over by employees of the Peshtera Regional Administration, BTA reported.

Police officers from Peshtera, Batak, forest officials, local people, hunters, volunteer groups from Bratsigovo, Plovdiv and Pazardzhik joined the search. Five tracking dogs were also used in the search, as well as a drone equipped with a thermal camera.

The 75-year-old man from the Pazardzhik village of Aleko Konstantinovo was employed at an animal farm near the Batak village of Fotinovo. He is not a local and does not know the region very well. It was assumed that he had most likely gotten lost in the forest.