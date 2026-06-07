Volunteers rescued dozens of frogs in the center of Burgas

An unusual rescue operation took place in the center of Burgas. Employees of the Natural History Exhibition at the Regional History Museum and volunteers collected dozens of small green toads that appeared around the city's central square. Museum employees collected about a hundred frogs that would otherwise have been stepped on or run over by passersby in the city center. The animals will be relocated and released to a safe place on the outskirts of Burgas, where they will have a better chance of survival, BNT reported.

According to experts, the appearance of dozens of small frogs in the center of Burgas is a completely natural phenomenon. Amphibians reproduce in ponds, and sometimes in temporary puddles. The abandoned building, known among Burgas residents as “The Hole“, also provides favorable conditions for this.

Due to the heavier rainfall this spring, more eggs and tadpoles have managed to survive. After the end of their metamorphosis, the little frogs leave the water and begin to look for new places to live. Although this may seem like an “invasion” to many, experts explain that this is a normal migratory process that occurs every year.

Experts also reassure that, despite their name, toads do not spread scabies. They secrete protective mucus that protects them from predators and diseases. It is not dangerous to humans, but upon contact it can cause slight irritation, so it is recommended to wash your hands thoroughly after touching a frog.