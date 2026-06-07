Krum Zarkov: BSP gives three months of tolerance to the new government

Our party is in a difficult situation after the elections, but we are working to restore it. We are currently in the process of treatment, and it is not always easy. Still, we are going in the right direction. The good thing about this period is that we will see who the BSP can ultimately rely on. This was said in the studio of “Na fokus“ on Nova TV by the leader of the BSP Krum Zarkov.

According to him, the new government has made requests for change, as well as taken actions that have shown character, but also hesitation. That is why the BSP is giving it three months of tolerance.

According to him, the awareness that the party is necessary will be the basis for building a new image. “When an organism, including a party one, accumulates surpluses that prevent it from functioning well, it is put on a diet that the voters put us on. It is included without Borisov and Peevski. To resist, you need willpower, but then the organism becomes stronger. We are confidently going through this process, albeit with tremors. We held a meeting and a discussion, we are holding elections in five places in the country, we are moving forward to Buzludzha in August, as well as to presidential and local elections“, announced Zarkov.

Regarding the presence of American planes at the capital's airport, the BSP leader emphasized that no one has been able to explain what they are and what they are here for. “Now the Prime Minister has explained that he has extended the term of their stay until the end of June, it is not clear whether this is related to American visas. Given the military conflicts, the primary task of our government is to keep us away from them. Our voters are constantly raising the issue with us. I think the planes will not stay after the end of June, maybe they will leave even earlier. We want transparency for key important decisions. The visa issue has nothing to do with the planes“, commented Zarkov.

In his words, the so-called illegal city near Varna is a game that has been abused. “I think that as a society we have been champions in issuing certificates of tolerance for all kinds of outrages for 30 years. We are letting them go and they are getting bigger. We are allowing banks to disappear, a series of scandals to remain unsolved, now a city has appeared. This is a public issue. We must insist on two things - that everyone who signed documents on the case be investigated objectively. Also, that the illegal construction be demolished. "Given that 100 buildings were built by a group with an international negative reputation, they probably had support from the highest level," the BSP leader also said.

On the topic of the presidential elections, Zarkov specified that Iliyana Yotova has a rich and successful history with the BSP, but the party will wait for her decision to consider which candidate to support.