Torrential rain in the Varna village of Voivodino, a partial state of emergency has been declared

Heavy rainfall caused flooding in several houses in the Varna village of Voivodino, Valchi Dol municipality. The main street of the settlement was also under water, and as a result of the torrential rain, water entered the yards and ground floors of 4 houses, Nova TV reported.

At 5 p.m., Kaloyan Tsvetkov - the mayor of Valchi Dol, who immediately went to Voivodino, declared a partial state of emergency in the entire municipality.

The crisis headquarters has taken action to help the flooded homes and local residents. A fire brigade team is also on site. There were no injuries or people in distress.

This is another settlement in the region affected by intense rainfall in recent days.

On June 2, the disaster affected residents of the village of Medovets in the municipality of Dalgopol, and just two days later the village was flooded again by a new tidal wave. The village of General Kolevo in the municipality of Valchi Dol was also affected, where the incoming waters led to complications, and the local dam began to overflow.

On June 6, authorities announced that activities were already underway in Medovets to clear a silted-up ravine, as well as emergency repairs to a damaged bridge damaged by the torrential rains.