Canceled charter flights from Germany delayed the start of the summer tourist season on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast

The summer tourist season on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast starts later due to canceled charter flights from Germany. This was said by the Minister of Tourism Ilin Dimitrov in Sozopol before the official opening of the summer tourist season last night.



According to him, the cancellations are the result of a misunderstanding between two private companies and were made back in December and January. Dimitrov pointed out that German tourists are important because they extend the season. He added that this year a meeting will be held with tour operators to agree on an earlier start of flights from Germany for the next season.



The absence of German tourists will be felt at the beginning and end of the season, but not during its main part, said Ilin Dimitrov.



The Ministry of Tourism expects the season to be similar to last year's, the relevant minister added. Before the opening of the summer tourist season in Sozopol, Dimitrov attended the closing of a volleyball tournament in Sveti Vlas.



Sozopol is well-maintained, clean and ready for tourists, Ilin Dimitrov also said.

The city is expecting this year's summer tourist season with moderate optimism. This was commented to journalists by the mayor of Sozopol, Tihomir Yanakiev, at the start of the summer tourist season.



According to Yanakiev, there has been a revival and increased interest in Sozopol since the beginning of the active season. He added that there are already tourists in the city and real activity in the establishments, which, according to him, is a good signal for a successful season.



Yanakiev said that there are already guests from Great Britain and Germany in Sozopol. The mayor highlighted the organization of traffic and parking in the city, cleaning the narrow and busy streets, as well as ensuring security for tourists as the main challenges. He emphasized that these are annual problems that the Municipality is working on consistently.



Regarding the economic environment, Yanakiev pointed out that increased labor and service costs are having an impact on the tourism sector. At the same time, he stated that the Municipality strives to keep the main local taxes and fees unchanged, so as not to create an additional burden on businesses and residents.



He added that the cultural calendar remains an emphasis in Sozopol's summer program.