Weather today, forecast for Monday, June 8: Sunny before noon, short-term afternoon showers and thunderstorms

It will be mostly sunny before noon, but with the development of short-term afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Maximum temperatures will vary mainly between 26° and 31°.

Sunny weather will prevail before noon. In the morning hours, mainly in the eastern regions, there are conditions for reduced visibility or fog.

Cumulus and cumulus-rainy cloudiness will develop after noon. Local short-term showers and thunderstorms are expected, mainly in the eastern and mountainous regions. There are conditions for hail.

The wind will be light to moderate from the northeast. The maximum temperature in Sofia will be around 27°. It will be cooler along the Black Sea coast - between 21° and 23°. There will be low layered clouds in the morning, and showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. The sea water temperature is around 20°-21°.

It will be sunny in the morning in the mountains, and cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Maximum temperature at 1200 m - around 22°, and at 2000 m - around 14°.