Alexander Pulev expects a reduction of between 15 and 30% in the prices of essential goods

The state expects a voluntary reduction in the prices of some food products by 15-30% and lasting social behavior from large retail chains. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Pulev about an hour before the government and stores announced the "Basket for Everyone" initiative.

"Today we expect to hear how the food chains see their social responsibility related to reducing the prices of essential foods. We want sustainable socially responsible behavior in the same way as they have in Western Europe," said Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Pulev in the morning block of Nova TV.

Alexander Pulev said that the government's focus is on the prices of essential goods.

„We have chronic deficits that have accumulated over the years. A painful decision must be made and we must proceed with administrative measures. These are painful reforms, but they are already underway. The Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry is taking the necessary steps to reduce costs. We do not have enough vacant positions, we will also have to move to layoffs,” Pulev said.