Rumen Radev: Controlling the rise in prices of basic food products is one of the most important topics VIDEO

Controlling the rise in prices of basic food products is one of the most important topics, said Prime Minister Rumen Radev at the presentation of the National Initiative “Basket with Care“ - a joint campaign of the government and leading retail chains.

The initiative was presented in the building of the Council of Ministers.

The Prime Minister thanked the representatives of the retail chains who have joined the initiative to limit the prices of basic food products.

Today we are creating a strategic partnership between the chains and the government, a partnership aimed at ensuring stability, predictability and social responsibility towards the most vulnerable segments of the population in times of crisis and high inflation, Radev pointed out.

He also thanked the Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev and the Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski for the work on preparing the initiative in recent weeks.

To help Bulgarian citizens eat quality and cheap food - what we did with you was a 15% reduction in the small consumer basket with a minimum of 6 month", said the Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski.

The retail chains expressed their readiness to support the government's initiative. There will be a reduction of 15 to 30% on basic food products, the discounts will be maintained for about 6 months.

In some of the retail chains participating in the initiative, the discounts on products participating in the “Basket with Care“ start today, and in others they will start in the coming days.

The goal of “Basket with Care“ is to ease consumer spending in the face of rising prices and ensure greater predictability for the family budget.

More details on the scope of the initiative and the specific mechanisms for its implementation are expected to be presented during its official announcement.