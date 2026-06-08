Temporary bypass over landslide near Smolyan opened

The temporary bypass over the landslide, which interrupted the Smolyan - Pamporovo road, is open to traffic.

Vehicles can move freely until 9:00 a.m. and after 5:00 p.m. due to finishing work on the road section, which is being worked on during the day, BNR specified.

Vehicles up to 3.5 tons can move along the emergency bypass over the landslide in the Raykovski Livadi area in Pamporovo, and for those working in the resort - also for vehicles with a special traffic regime.

Public transport buses will continue to run on the Smolyan bypass routes - Stoykite - Pamporovo and through the Rozhen Pass.