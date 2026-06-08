Bikov: For the first time I see large retail chains advertising their promotions from the Council of Ministers building

For the first time I see large retail chains advertising their promotions from the Council of Ministers building. They usually do this with the help of brochures and billboards. After Prime Minister Radev threatened them three weeks ago, he is now their advertising face. I hope that a similar approach will be applied to the thousands of small shops that still do not have access to the Council of Ministers broadcast.

This comment was published on his Facebook page by GERB-SDF MP Toma Bikov, after it became clear earlier today that eight retail chains have made a voluntary commitment to the government and the media to permanently reduce the prices of goods from the small consumer basket by at least 15% for a period of 6 months.

The "Basket with Care" initiative was presented today, and according to some of the retailers, discounted goods are already available in their stores across the country and are branded with the corresponding logo.