Weather today, forecast for Tuesday, June 9: Sunny. From noon over the mountains and the Northeast it will rain

Sunny weather will prevail, but around and after noon mainly over the mountains and Northeast Bulgaria, in places, it will rain and thunder.

Maximum temperatures will be between 27° and 32°, in Sofia – around 28°, on the coast – between 22° and 26°. The wind will be weak – from the east-northeast.

It will also be sunny over the Black Sea Coast. In the morning hours, visibility will be reduced in some places, but after noon in some places, it is not ruled out that it will rain. A light to moderate wind will blow - from the east-southeast, and the sea water temperature is 20-22°.

In the mountains, a light to moderate wind will blow – from the east-northeast, on the highest peaks – from the northwest. It will be mostly sunny, but around and after noon in some places, mainly in the Rila-Rhodope massif and the western and central parts of the Stara Planina, there will be short-term precipitation and thunderstorms.

In the middle of the week, before noon it will be sunny, later during the day and until midnight, in some places it will rain and thunder – short-lived.

On Thursday the probability of hail also increases.

On Friday the wind will increase, there is a possibility that the precipitation and thunderstorms will be very intense and significant in quantity. Temperatures will also drop significantly. On the night of Saturday, the intense precipitation will be mainly in Eastern Bulgaria.

On Saturday the probability of rain temporarily decreases, and the wind will weaken – and will be from the west.