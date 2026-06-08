Ivan Demerdzhiev awarded 1230 euros to the firefighters who responded first to the accident on "Chelopeshko Shosse"

At an official ceremony at the Ministry of Interior, the four firefighters who responded first to the accident on "Chelopeshko Shosse" between two cars and a bus, in which four people died, were awarded a collective cash award in the amount of 1230 euros.

By order of the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev, the firefighters from the "Kremikovtsi" station were awarded for heroism, courage and selflessness in saving human lives, high professionalism and quick reaction, BTA listed.

The awardees are – junior expert Blagoy Blagoev, junior expert Petko Varbin, junior inspector Danail Vlahov and junior expert Todor Yordanov.

„These employees, whom I awarded today, responded to the tragedy near „Chelopeshko Shosse“ before they received a signal and were sent there, and they did everything necessary to limit this tragedy, because it could have had completely different, different scales“, said Minister Demerdzhiev.

According to him, for these employees and others like them in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the words „duty“ and „honor“ are not concepts, but principles that guide them in their profession.

In connection with the incident, Demerdzhiev said that the state is now approaching with all its severity all such causes of road accidents, who have forgotten themselves and risk the lives and health of people.

Regarding the driver's licenses of the drivers of the cars involved in the accident and issued from abroad, the minister said that the Ministry of Interior has checked which countries issue driving licenses under relaxed conditions and so far four have been identified - Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Greece and the United Kingdom.

He explained that the holders of such driver's licenses will be identified and measures will be taken to ensure their safety and to adopt the relevant amendments, as far as European legislation allows, in order to have some control on our territory.