Rumen Radev: No mercy for road violators VIDEO

Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced in the Council of Ministers today that there will be "no mercy" shown to road violators, BGNES reported.

"We will make every effort to reduce an extremely complex and important problem. The reasons are complex, they encompass the condition of the roads and the method of acquiring legal capacity, the work of municipalities and control bodies. I have invited representatives of various institutions, because we have a responsibility to coordinate efforts and together to make it more effective, representatives of the Ministry of Education and Science should also be here, the culture of traffic on the roads is instilled from a very early age," Radev said.

"We are trying to ensure that the control bodies have timely access to the municipality's cameras, for example. When there is a significant case, we change the laws, the fines increase, but the effect does not come to the extent that we want to see it, because this is a complex process and when we have delayed justice, things begin to look disappointing for society and this burden of all punishments under the law ceases to lose its great power if there is no accurate identification and the violators continue to escape retribution", Radev emphasized.

"The reason that happened was the accident near Chelopechene, and this is just another case that ends this way, but we have hundreds of acts of hooliganism on the roads that remain unpunished", Radev pointed out.

"I will count on it to be done so that we start from there, I am sure that the Ministry of Internal Affairs has an idea of the places where races, drifts are held, it will not take long to map the entire country, where dzhigits harass everyone else citizens, said Radev. I expect there to be coordination, at least the Ministry of Interior with all the repressive power of the state to make sure that these hooligan acts start to intersect, no mercy for the offenders who endanger the lives of citizens, how will you patrol them, prove it, I know it's difficult, but you have methods and we must learn from the countries that have successful experience, "said the Prime Minister.

"I expect draconian measures from you, the Ministry of Interior with the help of municipalities, and if all institutions stand together, we will be able to protect the lives and health of innocent citizens. I expect the full rigor of the law to be applied, I expect effective actions," Radev added.