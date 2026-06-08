Trifonov to Demerdzhiev: Every week I will insist that you reveal the truth about the "Petrokhan" case

Mr. Demerdzhiev,

I do not know if you have seen the movie “The Shawshank Redemption“. If you have not, I will tell you that in this movie the main character, who is in prison, was determined to provide books for the prison library and therefore sent a letter to the state administration every week. And this for years, until finally the state administration gave in to his persistence and sent books to the prison library.

Mr. Demerdzhiev, I am like the main character in “The Shawshank Redemption“. I have already sent you two letters asking you to shed light on the “Petrokhan case“ and to give Bulgarian society full information on the case. I do not hear or see any reaction from your side.

However, I will not stop and every week, like the hero from “The Shawshank Redemption“, I will harass you, send you letters and insist that you reveal the whole truth about the “Petrokhan case“, without protecting the political figures and parties possibly involved in it. Because, Mr. Minister, when you keep silent like this, I am beginning to seriously doubt that you are hiding something. Or someone. Or yourself.

And if the favorite of the PPDB, Kandev, created any obstacles for you, now this radiant person is gone and you can calmly be completely frank. Can you?

I am eagerly awaiting your reaction. And don't forget that I am stubborn, consistent and I don't care.

This was posted on his Facebook page by the leader of ITN Slavi Trifonov