A driver with a two-per-millile alcohol level cut down an electric pole and left the Haskovo village of Trakiets without

A driver crashed into an electric pole, knocked it down and left the Haskovo village of Trakiets without electricity.

The serious accident, which did not result in any casualties, occurred this evening.

The driver, who was alone in the car, was taken to hospital. According to initial information, he was not seriously injured. He was tested with a breathalyzer, which showed 2 per-millile alcohol.

A fire department also arrived at the scene of the incident, and an EVN team is already working to eliminate the accident.

This is not the first such incident in the village, which is on the road to Makaza. There was a similar case two years ago.