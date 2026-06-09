Iliana Yotova begins consultations with parties on new CEC composition

President Iliana Yotova will hold consultations with the parliamentaryly represented parties and coalitions in the 52nd National Assembly, which will submit their nominations for the composition of the Central Election Commission (CEC) in connection with the expiration of the mandate of its members, the press secretariat of the head of state announced.

With her decree, the president approved rules for conducting public consultations and the procedure for appointing the CEC composition, dariknews.bg recalled.

The Electoral Code provides for specific rules for the distribution of seats in the CEC in accordance with the parliamentary representation of parties and coalitions according to the results of the last parliamentary elections, the press secretariat of the head of state stated last week in response to a journalistic question issues regarding the rules for conducting public consultations and the procedure for appointing the CEC, approved by a presidential decree of May 29, 2026.

The Central Election Commission consists of 15 members, including a chairman, deputy chairmen and a secretary, who are proposed by the parliamentaryly represented parties and coalitions, as stated in the Electoral Code. Persons proposed by the same parliamentaryly represented party or coalition may not be appointed as chairman, deputy chairmen and secretary, as stated in the provisions of the code.

When appointing CEC members, the ratio between parliamentaryly represented parties and coalitions is maintained, using the method of the largest remainder. Parties and coalitions with equal remainders fill the vacant seats, starting with the smallest parliamentaryly represented party or coalition. Representatives of one party or coalition cannot have a majority in the commission, according to the Electoral Code. The Central Election Commission is appointed by presidential decree.