IPB to Radev: The presented "measures" for road safety are not a reform

"Dear Mr. Radev,

The "measures" for road safety presented by the cabinet are not a reform, but old textbook tricks for gaining political time, applied by the previous cabinet." This is what they write in their letter to the Prime Minister from the Institute for Road Safety and add:

We insist on immediate answers on the following critical points:

Overheated and non-working measures: They mechanically repeat activities such as "coordination", "securing areas with a concentration of road accidents" and "electronic exchange of information". Mr. Prime Minister, all this has already been done, but there is no real result! Repeating failed approaches with the expectation of a new outcome is a sign of managerial impotence.

Evasion of responsibility by key ministers: During the discussion of this critical topic for society, key ministers were conspicuously absent - headed by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works. Where did this same minister, who is otherwise extremely media active, disappear, but is absent at exactly the time when personal responsibility for the safety of the infrastructure must be taken?

Complete lack of measurable results: Society has the right to know what the specific goals are, in what timeframe they must be achieved and how many lives saved are included in your plans. The lack of clear indicators is a sure sign of evasion of responsibility in the event of subsequent failure.

Bulgarian citizens gave you a mandate for real reforms, not for administratively cutting corners. If the government and your line ministers lack the expertise to stop the war on the roads, seek immediate assistance.

Every delay you make costs lives. It's time for new policies, personal responsibility, and measurable results!