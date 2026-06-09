Any change of the Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior is a big change and it is somehow quickly felt down to the lower levels in the structure. Personally, I can say about Mr. Kandev that we worked very well together. I profess the idea that in order for people to show good results and achieve success in their professional activities, they must be given complete freedom. The only restriction should be the law. Nothing else. This was stated in “Hello, Bulgaria” by the former Acting Minister of Interior Emil Dechev, commenting on the resignation of the acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior Georgi Kandev.

He explained that when the two worked together, he did exactly that - gave the Secretary General complete freedom of action. "I have not limited his media appearances or his activity on social networks in any way. I believe that this gave him the opportunity to unleash his full professional potential and achieve good results together", Dechev is categorical.

The two spoke after Kandev announced his resignation. "He was very excited. He told me that he needed some time before talking more, so he did not share his motives with me personally", the former Minister of Interior emphasized.

"At this stage, I have not noticed any major personnel changes in the Ministry of Interior among the people whom my team and I appointed as directors of main and regional directorates. I think that we will soon find out whether there will be such changes. For me personally, this departure is slightly disturbing precisely from the point of view of guaranteeing the personnel changes that we made. But we have to see", added Dechev.

He defined the capture of Vasil Mihaylov, who gained popularity as the "prosecutor's son", as an undisputed success in the last month. "The truth is that the noose around him was gradually tightening. I was sure that he would be captured. I never doubted it. The only question was when. The reason he was hiding successfully for so long is that he was helped - both by his male friends and by women. He is by no means a naive or stupid person. He knows very well how to hide successfully", explained Dechev.

Regarding the capture of the former BBR governor Stoyan Mavrodiev in Belgrade, Dechev stated that the Serbian authorities deserve credit for this. "In the case of Mr. Mavrodiev, the detention is a credit to the Serbian police authorities, not the Bulgarian ones. After all, Mr. Mavrodiev flew from Dubai to Belgrade without passing through Bulgaria. So here the credit goes to the Serbian police services", the former interior minister was categorical.

Dechev also commented on the race on "Chelopeshko Shosse", in which four people died. "In principle, the police have a lot of information that, if they want to use for the needs of public order and internal security, could help prevent such human tragedies, such as this one,", he emphasized.

We worked very well together with Kandev and achieved good results, said the former acting minister of the Ministry of Interior

Any change of the Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior is a big change and it is somehow quickly felt down the lower levels in the structure. Personally, I can say about Mr. Kandev that we worked very well together. I profess the idea that - in order for people to show good results and achieve success in their professional activities, they must be given complete freedom. The only restriction should be the law. Nothing else. This was stated in “Hello, Bulgaria” by the former acting Minister of Internal Affairs Emil Dechev, commenting on the resignation of Acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Georgi Kandev.



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He explained that when the two of them worked together, he did exactly that - gave the Secretary General complete freedom of action. “I have not limited his media appearances or his activity on social networks in any way. I believe that this gave him the opportunity to unleash his full professional potential and achieve good results together," Dechev is categorical.

Demerdzhiev: I did not want Kandev to resign, I wish him success in his future political career

The two spoke after Kandev announced his resignation. "He was very excited. He told me that he needed some time before talking more, so he did not share his motives with me personally," the former Minister of the Interior emphasized.

"At this stage, I have not noticed any major personnel changes in the Ministry of Interior among the people whom my team and I appointed as directors of main and regional directorates. I think we will soon find out whether there will be such changes. For me personally, this departure is slightly disturbing precisely from the point of view of guaranteeing the personnel changes that we made. But we will have to see", added Dechev.

He defined the capture of Vasil Mihaylov, who gained popularity as the "prosecutor's son", as an undisputed success in the last month. "The truth is that the noose around him was gradually tightening. I was sure that he would be caught. I never doubted that. The only question was when. The reason he has been hiding successfully for so long is that he has been helped - both by his male friends and by women. He is by no means a naive or stupid person. He knows very well how to hide a person successfully," explained Dechev.

Emil Dechev: The threats to Georgi Kandev are related to the former Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Svetlozar Lazarov.

Regarding the capture of the former BBR manager Stoyan Mavrodiev in Belgrade, Dechev said that the Serbian authorities are to blame for this. "In the case of Mr. Mavrodiev, the arrest is a credit to the Serbian police authorities, not the Bulgarian ones. Ultimately, Mr. Mavrodiev flew from Dubai to Belgrade without passing through Bulgaria. So here the credit goes to the Serbian police services," the former Minister of Internal Affairs was categorical.

Dechev also commented on the race on "Chelopeshko Shose", in which four people died. "In principle, the police have a lot of information that, if they wish to use for the needs of public order and internal security, could help prevent such human tragedies, such as this one", he emphasized.

According to him, when he was the acting Minister of the Interior, he did not deal with the group of "Kalashniks", whose members were the two drivers who participated in the race. "In principle, such types of persons should be known at least at the regional government level - in the region in which they live or operate. Moreover, they were not hiding. They were, so to speak, clearly present both on social networks and in the public space. Therefore, at least at the regional government level, they should have been known," Dechev added.