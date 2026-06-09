After the accident with 4 dead on "Chelopeshko Shosse" the court ruled "detention in custody" for the second accused

The Sofia City Court has determined a preventive measure "detention in custody" against Trayan F., brought as a defendant in connection with the serious accident on "Chelopeshko Shosse", in which four people died, the court announced. The ruling is not final and is subject to appeal.

It was decided that the detention would initially be carried out in a medical facility, and after his discharge – in pre-trial detention or in the hospital attached to the Sofia prison, BTA specified.

„What can I say, I don't want a restraining order“, said Traian F. in his last words before the court.

The consideration of the restraining order was held at the Pirogov University Hospital, where the accused is being held. The court accepted that the evidence collected so far indicates that he was driving his car at a speed of about 140 km/h with a permitted speed of 60 km/h.

According to the court, at this stage of the investigation, no definitive conclusions can be drawn about an unregulated race between the two cars involved in the bus accident. There is also no evidence that Traian hit or hit the other driver, nor that he is responsible for the actions of the other participant. The presence of traces of blue paint on the “Audi“, without this being confirmed by witness testimony or an expert opinion, is not sufficient grounds to assume that there was contact between the two vehicles immediately before the accident. At present, the origin of the paint in question has not been clarified, the court states.

In its reasoning, the court also states that the available evidence rather justifies a charge of causing moderate bodily harm while driving a motor vehicle after exceeding the permitted speed by more than 50 km/h. There is no evidence of committing dangerous maneuvers or hooligan acts beyond the significant speeding. For this crime, the law provides for a penalty of imprisonment of 4 to 12 years.

The court did not establish a risk that the accused will abscond. However, it accepted that there was a risk of committing a crime, inferred from the manner in which the act was committed. According to the reasons, driving at extremely high speed in an area with a pedestrian crossing and a public transport stop demonstrates gross disregard for traffic rules and the possible consequences for the life and health of other road users. The court noted that the accused had allowed the possibility of causing a serious traffic accident.

As an additional argument for the most severe measure of restraint, the possibility of the accused influencing witnesses, including the persons who were traveling with him in the car, was cited.

The court did not proceed with the case, which was supposed to consider the measure of restraint against the other accused in the accident, Vasil Filipov, yesterday. The reason is that he is in hospital with a broken spine, is being prepared for surgery and, according to medical documents, cannot participate in the court session.