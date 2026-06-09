The head of the State Security Service Lyubomir Nikolov takes over the function of the Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

The function of the Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be taken over by the Director of the State Security Service Lyubomir Nikolov. This was stated at a briefing by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev.

"This will be the one who is currently acting", he indicated.

In connection with the resignation of Georgi Kandev and when he will propose a titular one for the post, the Minister of Internal Affairs explained: "This was a surprising situation. Now there will be a Deputy Secretary General who will perform the functions of the Secretary General, just as it was with Mr. Kandev. The moment we are convinced who is the right choice, there will be a titular head".

When asked who will manage the Sofia Directorate, Demerdzhiev said that "one of the deputies will be appointed".

"Although the system is somewhat drained - we have enough employees who can take over the function at a given time, and we strive to make the most correct choice given the situation", the minister said, quoted by NOVA.

Demerdzhiev emphasized that he had no contradictions with Mr. Kandev during their joint work and he did not give any indications of any problems.

With regard to the so-called group of "Kalashniks" The Minister of the Interior stated: "Currently, large-scale actions are being carried out not only against this group, but also against all persons on the territory of the country who are involved in such practices or demonstrate a high standard of living without the corresponding income. Expect the results - they will be quick and categorical. What was in the past is not the most important thing. It is important not to allow such practices to continue".

Source: www.vesti.bg