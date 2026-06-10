Weather today, forecast for Wednesday, June 10: Sunny and warm. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Sunny weather is expected in most of the country, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms – mainly in the mountainous and northeastern regions.

Maximum temperatures will further increase and will be – between 30° and 35°, in Sofia – around 30°, in the extreme northeastern regions and along the Black Sea coast – between 23° and 29°. The wind will be light, to moderate – from the east, on the sea coast – from the east-southeast.

In the morning hours and along the Black Sea Coast, there will be reduced visibility, but during the day it will be sunny. The sea water temperature is 22° - 23°.

And in the mountains before noon sunny weather will prevail. In the afternoon hours, mainly in the Rila-Rhodope region and the western and central parts of the Stara Planina Mountains, it will rain and thunder. In the highest mountain parts, a weak and moderate, northwest wind will blow.

On Thursday it will be sunny, but around and after noon, in many places there will be precipitation and thunderstorms, and the probability of hail also increases.

On Friday the wind will strengthen, and temperatures will drop significantly. Significant rainfall and powerful thunderstorms are expected.

On Saturday night, intense rainfall will be mainly in Eastern Bulgaria.

Over the weekend, temperatures will slightly rise, but will remain cool for the season. Sunny weather will prevail, but on Sunday there will be areas with afternoon rainfall and thunderstorms.