Mirchev: The topic of weapons for Ukraine surfaced to cover up the failure of the Bulgarian National Assembly with prices and deficit

"Europe is already on two speeds, Bulgaria should be on the first speed and instead of us being there, we are among the countries that are currently serving Putin's wishes with their decisions rather than Europe's". This was said by the co-chair of "Yes, Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev to the media in parliament in connection with the government's decision to stop weapons for Ukraine, quoted by Dariknews.bg.

According to him, the topic of weapons for Ukraine surfaced for one single reason – "to cover up the failure of "Progressive Bulgaria" with prices, with the budget deficit and with the fight against the corruption model."

Mirchev specified that the realities are that a very small part of the ammunition that Bulgaria sends to Ukraine comes from the warehouses of the Bulgarian army. "The remaining part of about 98% of the Bulgarian industry, which employs tens of thousands of people, has never had this export stopped", he added.

It is possible that our country will rethink its aid to Ukraine, it became clear yesterday. "Ukraine needs more people, not more weapons. It has enough weapons from our team. So, we do not envisage providing more weapons to the Ukrainian army", said Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov.

And today the prime minister was even more categorical. “As you already know, the government is ending the provision of weapons by the Bulgarian army to Ukraine. We have already given enough“, Rumen Radev pointed out at the beginning of the meeting of the Council of Ministers.

According to him, the country continues to suffer socio-economic damage from this bloody war. “We are convinced that achieving a peaceful solution will not be possible by military means. We call for a comprehensive and realistic approach and for the search for a diplomatic solution“, said the Prime Minister and stressed that the main priority for them is the security of Bulgarian citizens.