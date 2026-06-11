Weather today, forecast for Thursday, June 11: Sunny before noon, then the usual thunderstorms

It will be sunny before noon. Maximum temperatures will slightly decrease and will be between 28° and 33°, in Sofia – around 28°.

After noon and during the night on Friday, mainly in Western and Central Bulgaria, there will be precipitation and thunderstorms, more significant in the mountainous areas. There will also be hail.

In the mountains it will be sunny until noon, but around and after noon in many places there will be temporarily intense precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms, more significant in the region of the Central Stara Planina and in the Rila-Rhodope massif.

On the Black Sea coast it will be sunny. There will be more clouds in the afternoon hours, but there will be no precipitation. There will be a light to moderate southeasterly wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 22° and 26°. The sea water temperature is 22°-23°.

On Friday with a strong wind, cooler air will invade and temperatures will drop significantly. The probability of precipitation and thunderstorms being very intense is increasing, and the amounts in the eastern half of Northern Bulgaria and in places in Southern Bulgaria being significant.

During the night of Saturday until early morning, there will still be more intense precipitation mainly in Eastern Bulgaria, but by the end of the day it will weaken.

Sunny weather will prevail on Sunday with isolated afternoon showers. Temperatures will slightly increase.