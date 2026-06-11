The Anniversary Summit of the South East European Cooperation Process in Sofia marked 30 years since the establishment o

The Anniversary Summit of the South East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) in Sofia marked 30 years since the establishment of the format.

Bulgaria concluded its third rotating presidency under the motto „Strengthening regional unity for a stable, secure and sustainable future“. Discussions focused on energy connectivity, transport infrastructure, security and European integration of the Western Balkans. Leaders approved a joint declaration on strengthening economic cooperation and addressing geopolitical challenges in the region.

President Iliana Iotova officially handed over the rotating presidency to Romania for the next one-year period and held key talks with leading politicians from region.

Iotova met with the acting President of Kosovo Albulena Haxhiu. The conversation took place within the framework of the South-East Europe Cooperation Process Summit, which was hosted by the Bulgarian head of state, the press secretariat of the head of state announced.



Iotova and Haxhiu discussed the possibilities of deepening bilateral relations in a number of areas. An agreement on cooperation in the field of defense is to be signed.



The Bulgarian President thanked Pristina for its policy towards the Bulgarian community in Kosovo, emphasizing that the country is an example in this regard. The acting President of Kosovo emphasized that Pristina does not discriminate in the integration of different communities and strives to protect their rights. Iliana Yotova expressed hope that Bulgarian Saturday and Sunday schools will also be opened in Kosovo in areas with a compact Bulgarian community.



Albulena Haxhiu expressed gratitude to President Yotova for the Bulgarian support on Kosovo's path to NATO and the European Union membership.



BTA recalls that earlier today Bulgaria handed over the chairmanship of the South East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) to Romania. President Iliana Yotova presented Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Coiu with a statuette depicting a compass, which will be her guide in finding the right path even in the most challenging and dangerous times. This happened after the SEECP Summit.

Improving connectivity and promoting investment exchange were discussed by President Iliana Yotova and Serbian Prime Minister Đuro Macut.

The conversation took place at the National Palace of Culture, where the high-level forum hosted by the Bulgarian head of state was held.



Iliiana Yotova stated that the Bulgaria-Serbia interconnector and the highway connection between our capitals contribute to the energy security and economy of both countries and are an example of improving connectivity in the region. The Bulgarian President pointed out that the construction of a temporary border checkpoint "Kalotina 2 – Gradina 2" will not only ease traffic, but will also bring economic and social benefits to the citizens of both countries.



Iliyana Yotova raised the topic of the depopulation of the area along the Bulgarian-Serbian border and pointed out the need for investments to overcome the negative demographic process. According to the President, the opportunities of cross-border cooperation should be used to economically strengthen the least developed border regions.

Bulgaria expects the Republic of North Macedonia (RNM) to fulfill the European criteria for membership in the European Union. This was stated by President Iliana Yotova at a meeting with the President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova.



The two spoke on the sidelines of the South East European Cooperation Process Summit, hosted by President Iotova.



She stressed that the RSM must implement the 2022 French proposal she herself signed, which became a pan-European position on the accession of the Republic of North Macedonia to the EU. Iliana Iotova stressed that these are European criteria for membership, not Bulgarian requirements. In order to start negotiations, Skopje must fulfill its commitments by including Bulgarians in its Constitution. President Iotova insisted that the rights of Macedonian Bulgarians be respected and that hate speech in North Macedonia be put to an end.



In the conversation, which also included Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister Ivanka Tasheva and North Macedonian Foreign Minister Timcho Mucunski, the head of state raised the issue of the need for treatment for the 23-year-old Iva Mihaylova, who was injured in the accident. She has had her identity documents revoked due to the investigation into the accident and is not allowed to leave Kocani, but needs treatment in Bulgaria, the statement said.

The integration process of the Western Balkan countries was discussed by Head of State Iliana Yotova and President of Slovenia Natasa Pirc Musar.



The topic of the bilateral meeting between Iliana Yotova and Natasa Pirc Musar was the strategic interest and responsibility of Bulgaria and Slovenia for strengthening the security, stability and prosperity of the Western Balkans. Bulgarian Head of State Iliana Yotova stressed that the European integration of the countries of the region must be based on the principles of good neighborliness and their own merits. Yotova was categorical that the countries that have embarked on the European path should fulfill the criteria for EU membership.



During the conversation, the initiative of some EU countries to introduce qualified majority voting in the enlargement process was also discussed. Iliana Yotova presented the Bulgarian position, pointing out that decisions on these topics must continue to be taken with full consensus, which is a prerequisite for sustainable results in fulfilling the membership criteria.



Iliiana Yotova and Natasa Pirc Musar noted the excellent bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Slovenia. The Slovenian President invited the Bulgarian head of state to Ljubljana to participate in the upcoming annual meeting of the countries of the “Arajolu“ group (informal forum for political dialogue between the presidents of parliamentary and semi-presidential states of the European Union).



Yesterday in Sofia, Head of State Iliana Yotova opened the Summit of the format, which unites 13 countries - Albania, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Kosovo, Moldova, Romania, Republic of North Macedonia, Slovenia, Serbia, Turkey, Croatia, Montenegro.

Bulgaria handed over the chairmanship of the South East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) to Romania. President Iliana Yotova presented the Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Coiu with a statuette depicting a compass, which will be her guide in finding the right path even in the most challenging and dangerous times.



All official representatives from the countries of the region that are part of the initiative were welcomed at the forum by Head of State Iliana Yotova. The SEECP must continue with the construction of a regional system for security and energy, transport and digital connectivity, the President of Bulgaria told the guests. According to her, the South-Eastern Partnership process has a future. It is up to us to ensure that it has a larger and more visible practical dimension, she said.



The highlights of the meeting, as well as the priorities of the next presidency, were presented at a joint forum of the Bulgarian President, the Albanian President and the Romanian Foreign Minister.



We will continue to work to ensure that South-Eastern Europe is the region in Europe and the world that is maximally connected and integrated, said President Iliana Yotova at the press conference. Our ambition is to make our region a model for the whole of Europe, she said.



Our cooperation in the region has concrete results - we are seeing progress in facilitating trade and the movement of people and goods, said the President of the Republic of Albania, Bajram Begaj, during the joint statement.



The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, Oana Coiu, assured that under the chairmanship of her country, the SEECP will continue to work for the important goals for the region. I accept the mandate for the chairmanship of the SEECP with great responsibility, she said. Among the priorities listed by Coiu are the common regional market, security and the European integration of the countries of the region. The Foreign Minister of Romania emphasized that the development of young people will also be emphasized.



Earlier yesterday, a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the SEECP participating countries was held, which was chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Velislava Petrova.