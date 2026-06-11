Minister Stoyanov and Adm. Eftimov will observe the demonstration of capabilities by the participants in the STRIKE BACK

The Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov and the Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov will observe the demonstration of capabilities by the participants in the STRIKE BACK 26 exercise, which will be held today at the "Koren" Training Range, announced the press center of the ministry, quoted by BTA.



The exercise involves over 1,500 military personnel with 420 pieces of combat and auxiliary equipment from the armed forces of Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey, the United States and from the composition of the NATO Multinational Battle Group in Bulgaria.

„STRIKE BACK 26“ (translated in our country as “Retaliation 26“) began on May 29 and is due to end today.

The main core of the exercise is the Bulgarian 42nd Mechanized Battalion from the Second Tundzha Mechanized Brigade. The main goal is to improve the coordination, planning and conduct of combat operations in a NATO allied format.