Sofia residents risk their lives in a dangerous underpass

More than four months ago, passers-by reported a dangerous underpass near Iskar Station, which needs urgent repair. It is the only access for hundreds to their workplaces, but plaster is falling from the ceiling and the lighting is poor, reports bTV.

To date, there has been no improvement. Only part of the plaster that had fallen to the ground has been cleaned. Many people pass through the underpass daily to get to their workplaces. People say that there is no alternative way from above and they are forced to pass through the underpass with flashlights on because of the dungeon.

“Flashlights are the only alternative to light up and pass through here“, says a man.

Two weeks ago, over 10-15 kg of plaster mixed with stone and cement particles fell. This is not the first time, people also say.

Their fears are that a serious accident could occur and people could be injured. They hope that this time the municipality will take measures.

The Sofia Municipality stated that a preliminary inspection was carried out, which established the need for a complete inspection of the underpass and the preparation of a structural statement for the facility.