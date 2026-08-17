36-year-old man fights for his life after electric scooter accident

A 36-year-old man is in danger of his life after a serious road accident with an electric scooter in Nessebar. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the University Hospital - Burgas with a severe head injury.

The accident occurred on August 14 at around 9:50 a.m. in the “Pyasatsite“ neighborhood, in the area of a T-shaped intersection.

According to police data, the 36-year-old man from the Pomorie village of Aleksandrovo attempted to overtake illegally with an electric scooter at a prohibitory road marking. A collision with a car driven by a 27-year-old man from Nessebar followed.

The driver of the scooter suffered a skull fracture and cerebral hemorrhage upon impact. He was taken to the University Hospital - Burgas and placed in the Intensive Care Unit.

His condition is serious and life-threatening.