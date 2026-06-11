Angel Georgiev from "Vazrazhdane" will give himself immunity today

This is another politically motivated case that is being used to put pressure on me and "Vazrazhdane". It's been six years. I will give myself immunity once again. This was announced to journalists by the MP from "Vazrazhdane" Angel Georgiev, after it became clear today that a request had been received from the acting Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova to continue the criminal proceedings against Georgiev in a criminal case in the Sofia District Court.

„The case is about a protest before the MRDPW about the water shortage in 2020. Not only did I not use violence against a police officer, on the contrary – I was beaten, pushed, choked for minutes and hit in the elbow by a police officer at the risk of breaking my arm. For all this I am receiving a fabricated and fabricated charge – I hit this police officer who choked me for minutes with a stick, and I hit a policewoman in the forehead – "the same one has footage of her fixing her hair while looking at the windows of the building," he said.

Georgiev described this as "another politically motivated case from the repressive tools that GERB and MRF have mastered, and the case continues during the government of Rumen Radev."

When asked if this means that there is a connection between Radev's government and MRF and GERB, he said: "Answer this question yourself."

„Institutions work to put pressure on politically inconvenient opponents, but when they have to fight the oligarchy, as they are asked, the results are not satisfactory. We are not surprised, we are aware that there are other such politically motivated cases. Nothing new under the sun. The established practices of GERB and DPS are currently underway,“ he is categorical.

He emphasized that he is not worried and is granting himself immunity today.