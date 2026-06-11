Alexander Pulev: The development of the defense industry is among the priorities of the government

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev and Deputy Minister Mihaela Karadimova held a working meeting with representatives of the Bulgarian Defense Industry Association (BDI). During the conversation, the current state of the sector, the prospects for its development and the opportunities for expanding the partnership between the state and business were discussed.

At the beginning of the meeting, Minister Pulev emphasized that the development of the defense industry is among the priorities of the government. He noted the importance of the sector for economic growth, strengthening the national industrial capacity and increasing the competitiveness of the Bulgarian economy.

„Defense industry enterprises can rely on consistent support,“ Minister Pulev said, emphasizing the government's commitment to promoting the development of the Bulgarian defense industry.

He also emphasized that the increased interest in the Bulgarian defense industry is also reflected in the active dialogue with European institutions and partner countries. Among the main topics in these discussions are the development of industrial capabilities and the strengthening of the European defense technological and industrial base, it became clear from his words. “We will continue to work to promote Bulgarian production and to create conditions for a more active participation of Bulgarian enterprises in European initiatives and international supply chains,“ Minister Pulev said, emphasizing the new opportunities in the field of digitalization, innovation and cybersecurity, as well as the significant potential for industrial cooperation in the defense sector.

In this regard, Deputy Minister Mihaela Karadimova summarized the highlights of the just-held International Exhibition “Hemus 2026“ - full use of all support mechanisms at the European Union level, including the SAFE instrument, in order to supplement the national resource and ensure sustainable development of the sector, promote investments in the defense sector and opportunities for deepening the partnership between the state and business.

The two sides confirmed the commitment to maintaining active dialogue and close cooperation between institutions in Bulgaria and industry representatives.