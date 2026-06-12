Alexander Kolyachev: Price monitoring is a top priority for the Consumer Protection Commission

Price monitoring is a top priority, said Alexander Kolyachev, chairman of the Consumer Protection Commission in the studio of "From the Day".

"The economic situation in the country is such that price monitoring is a top priority in order to prevent unjustified increases. Our law is part of a package of measures that will lead to stabilization of market processes," said the chairman of the Consumer Protection Commission:.

He stressed that until now there has been no legal norm that would regulate relations back in the chain.

"Until now there has been no legal norm that would regulate relations back in the chain. The specific trader provided an economic justification for raising the delivery price, which justification is applicable and we took it into account. And it was very good that the law on the CPC and the law on the CPC were voted at the same time, so that these units could assist each other and find out where there is distortion in the market, if there is one," added Kolyachev.

And he explained the main differences between the current laws and the law on the introduction of the euro.

"The sanctions are different. They are double for legal entities and are reduced for individuals. The sanctions are sufficiently respectful and we believe that they will lead to a calming of prices among traders, if such behavior is unjustified," concluded the head of the regulator.