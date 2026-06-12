The Burgas Prosecutor's Office has established gross violations in the procedure for renting out land behind the "Butamyata" beach.

We are talking about nearly 35 acres of municipal land intended for the temporary placement of caravans, campers and tents. According to the state prosecution, some of the land cannot be leased, and mandatory environmental procedures were not completed for the project.

The prosecutor's office found that among the leased land there is both public and private municipal property.

Hristo Kolev, District Prosecutor's Office - Burgas: “The two leased properties of private municipal property cannot be leased, according to the law. The same provisions are also contained in the ordinance of the Municipal Council itself. That is, the Municipal Council, when making a decision, directly violated both the law and the ordinance.”

The project is planned in a protected area, where the law requires additional environmental procedures.

Hristo Kolev, District Prosecutor's Office - Burgas: “If the decision of the Regional Inspectorate for Environment, Water and Environment is negative, it is absolutely clear that this activity cannot start at all. In this case, such a decision was not requested and was not taken.”

Pavel Marinov, Director of the Regional Inspectorate for Environmental Protection - Burgas: “In all cases, a compulsory administrative measure will be issued to stop any actions to implement their intentions. And there will also be a penal decree.”

The Regional Inspectorate for Environmental Protection is already identifying specific steps to restore the terrain.

Pavel Marinov, Director of the Regional Inspectorate for Environmental Protection - Burgas: “This means removing all the stakes, cables, and restoring it completely to the way it was before.”

The prosecutor's office gave the Municipal Council in Tsarevo three days to cancel the decision, and the municipality stated that if it comes to a lawsuit, they will comply with the court's decision.