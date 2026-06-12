KEVR to hold public discussion on price increases for heating and electricity

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission will hold a public discussion on the proposals for price increases for electricity, heating and hot water from July 1.

The price of electricity for households is expected to increase by an average of 3%, and for heating - by just under 5%.



The prices of electricity, heating and hot water were discussed by the members of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission with representatives of companies from the country at the beginning of the week.



At that time, the chairman of the regulator Plamen Mladenovski commented that the increase was below the annual inflation rate and assured that the commission had foreseen measures even in the event of an unfavorable development of the geopolitical situation. He also emphasized the highly restrictive approach to the price requests of the district heating companies, whose proposals for a hike have been cut from an average of 30% to less than 5 per country per country.



Only subscribers in Sofia and Pleven will pay 5.5%, for all other companies the price increase is around or below 5 percent.



In electricity, an increase of just over 3% is planned for subscribers of "Electrohold" and IVN, and under 2.5% for customers of "Energo-Pro".



Nevertheless, the planned price increase has attracted a civil protest before the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission.



The new prices will be finally approved at the end of June.