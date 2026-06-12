Yotova hears the nominees for CEC members

Today, President Iliana Yotova will hold a public hearing of the 15 nominated candidates for members of the Central Election Commission.

On Tuesday, Yotova called for consultations the parties and coalitions represented in parliament to hear their candidacies.

The hearing will be broadcast online via the presidency's website.

Of the 15 members of the CEC, 7 are for "Progressive Bulgaria", 3 for GERB-SDF, 2 for PP-DB. The coalition announced that they will attack the distribution in the CEC because they believe that they are also entitled to a third place. DPS has two, "Vazrazhdane" - one candidate.