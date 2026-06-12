10,000 leva in compensation for a Sofia public transport driver due to a false positive drug test:

After three years of legal battle, a woman from Sofia has condemned the Ministry of Interior after a field drug test showed a false positive result for methamphetamine. The decision, issued on May 18 of this year, obliges the Sofia Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior to pay 10,000 leva in compensation for non-pecuniary damage caused.

The victim, Antoaneta Dimitrova, who is a public transport driver in Sofia, says that because of the case she was left without a driver's license, unable to work and with reduced income for months. She was also on sick leave, which further worsened her financial situation.

The story dates back to February 2024, when Dimitrova crashed on the way to work after her car skidded on an icy patch and hit the guardrail. Law enforcement was called to the scene and conducted a check, including a drug test, "Nova TV" reported.

The field test showed a positive result for methamphetamine. Immediately afterwards, her driver's license was revoked and the car's license plates were removed. The woman was taken to the Elin Pelin district office, where documents were drawn up, after which a blood test and a urine sample were taken.

Later, the results of the laboratory tests did not confirm the use of narcotic substances.

Dimitrova, who has 38 years of experience as a driver in public transport, was left without the opportunity to practice her profession for about four months. During this period, she was also on sick leave, which led to a significant reduction in income.

“You can't get your salary when you're on sick leave. Classes, allowances and other payments are dropped,“ she says. According to her, the situation has led to serious difficulties in her daily life, as she lives in Dolna Malina and is dependent on other people to get to Sofia.

According to her, there was also a risk of being fired from her job during the period, and the uncertainty affected both her and her relationships with colleagues and management.

After a long trial, the court upheld Dimitrova's claim and awarded compensation of 10,000 leva, as well as court costs. The woman reports that the amount has already been paid, along with attorney fees and accrued interest.

The court decision assumes that there is an unfounded accusation by the Ministry of Interior authorities in connection with driving a motor vehicle after using narcotics.

Today, Antoaneta Dimitrova says that the most difficult part of the case was not only the loss of job and income, but also the public doubt that accompanied the result of the field test.

She advises people who find themselves in a similar situation not to give up their rights, as according to her, such cases are not isolated. “These roadside tests are not always accurate. Many people suffered and were left without jobs and income“, she points out.