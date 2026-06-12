Strict measures for drivers: New fines now also lead to the withdrawal of checkpoints

With the arrival of May 29, Bulgarian drivers are faced with a new reality on the road. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has introduced significant changes to Regulation No. Iz-2539, which have already been published in the “State Gazette“.

The most important news: in the event of a violation detected with an electronic ticket, in addition to a fine, checkpoints will also be withdrawn from the driver's license, bTV warned.

End of “unpunished“ tickets: The fine is no longer the only punishment

Until now, the electronic ticket meant only a fine – without consequences for the checkpoints. However, this is already a thing of the past. If a camera detects speeding by more than 40 km/h in a built-up area, the driver will not only have to part with 306.76 euros, but also with as many as 18 points on his ticket.

For comparison - previously 12 points were taken away, and only for a drawn up act. In addition, the license will be taken away for two months.

Repeated violations - more expensive than ever

The new regulations are merciless towards repeat offenders on the road. If the speeding is exceeded again, the penalty jumps to 21 points. If within a year the driver is caught three times with more than 31 km/h over the limit, he will lose 26 points - exactly as many as all the checkpoints for new drivers in the first three years after getting a license.

Alcohol behind the wheel – even more risky

There are also changes for drivers who get behind the wheel with alcohol in their blood between 0.5 and 0.8 per mille. Instead of the previous 8 points, 10 will now be taken away, and the fine amounts to 255.94 euros. Apparently, the state does not intend to tolerate even minimal deviations from the law.

Points recovery – only for the good

The maximum number of checkpoints for experienced drivers remains 39. Their recovery is possible through additional training or automatically – if no new violation is committed for two years, which leads to the withdrawal of points.

End of loopholes in the law: Road discipline becomes a priority

With these changes, the Ministry of Interior is putting an end to the practice of drivers retaining their full number of points, despite systematic violations, just because they were sanctioned with a ticket, not a document. The new rules aim to increase responsibility and road safety, with each violation now having real consequences.

Conclusion: It's time for more responsible driving

The new measures are a clear signal that the state will not tolerate reckless behavior on the road. Every driver must be vigilant – Every violation now weighs not only on your pocket, but also on your driver's license.

Following the rules is the surest way to keep both your points and your life on the road.