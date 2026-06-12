Kostadinov: It is a public secret that Bulgarian foreign ministers are appointed by foreign ambassadors

It is a public secret that Bulgarian foreign ministers are appointed by foreign ambassadors, said the leader of “Vazrazhdane“ Kostadin Kostadinov in a statement from the parliamentary rostrum and asked who appointed the country's current foreign minister Velislava Petrova.

My question is to the Prime Minister: “Who appointed you as foreign minister“, because it is a public secret that Bulgarian foreign ministers are appointed by foreign ambassadors, said Kostadinov. In his words, “the lady who behaves like an employee of a foreign country in our own foreign ministry is an extremely inadequate choice“.

We insist that Rumen Radev provide specific information on whether talks are underway with the Turkish side to grant a highway concession, Kostadinov added.

Yesterday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria Velislava Petrova met with her Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

Yesterday, as a Bulgarian, I felt humiliation, shame and disgrace from the way in which our foreign minister greeted the one from Turkey, said the leader of “Vazrazhdane“. We should not and should not witness such a disgrace, he pointed out.

According to Kostadinov, within two weeks we have witnessed “two consecutive goals in the goal of the Bulgarian national interest“.

“First – last week, the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was welcomed in Bulgaria, who absolutely ultimatum-wise said that he insisted that Bulgaria continue to provide water to Greece, even though the agreement on this has expired“, said Kostadinov. Turkey is already making claims to Bulgaria's land. The Turkish Foreign Minister came and said that if we want to renegotiate the terms of the contract with “Botaş“, we need to talk about the construction of the “Black Sea“ highway and joint projects in the field of energy, he also pointed out.

We have concerns and unofficial information – whether there have been talks about the waters of the Tundzha and Maritsa, because last year and the year before last the Turks raised this issue, Kostadinov added.

Bulgaria is a country with declining functions, thanks to you who vote for the Euro-Atlantic crowd in this parliament, he said.

According to him, the behavior of our neighbors shows disrespect for Bulgaria and “we cannot be angry with them“.