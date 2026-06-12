Minister Peev: When the problems are clear, there can be a realistic plan for "Bulgarian Posts"

The situation at "Bulgarian Posts" is extremely complex. At a time when a budget and the financial framework for the next year are being prepared, the role of trade union organizations is very important. With these words, the Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev addressed the representatives of three of the trade union organizations in the company - the Trade Union Federation of Communications at the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions, the Democratic Trade Union of Communications and the Federation of "Communications" at the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions "Podkrepa", who came to a meeting at the ministry.

„I invited you to hear your reading on improving the activity and why the financial difficulties are deepening. When the problems are clear, there can be a plan that is realistic“, said the minister.

The representatives of the unions pointed out that liquidity is the biggest problem that brings all the others with it. According to them, for the last 2 years, several different executive directors have been in charge, but there was no clarity about the concepts with which they were elected. The lack of vision and understanding of how the company should be strengthened and developed was indicated as a significant issue. The unionists were of the opinion that the control by the Ministry of Transport and Communications should be increased in order to be able to seek results.

“Now is the time for all those who are truly concerned about the future of the company to sit at one table“, said Minister Peev. He expressed gratitude for the work of the employees at “Bulgarian Posts“, who took on new and extremely responsible tasks last year. Some of them had to acquire skills comparable to those of bank employees in a short time to ensure the smooth introduction of the euro as the national currency. They did an excellent job, he stressed.