BNB: The 2-euro commemorative coin is in the approval procedure

The 2-euro commemorative coin is included in the Coin Program and is currently in the approval procedure in accordance with the applicable European legal framework and national legislation, the BNB announced to bTV.

Earlier, the public television reported that a eurozone country had officially objected to the design of a 2-euro commemorative coin proposed by Bulgaria, dedicated to the Bulgarian alphabet.

The member states were notified by Sofia of this proposal on May 20, it is clear from a leaked document from the EU Council. In it, the name of the country has been deleted, and BNT has learned that it is Greece.

The reasons - if there is an inscription on the coin "Bulgarian alphabet" This may give other countries that also use the Cyrillic alphabet and are candidates for membership to later talk about Macedonian, Ukrainian or Serbian alphabets, respectively.

„With regard to the project, the BNB does not report any open issues related to its compliance with the applicable technical requirements. The approval procedure has not been completed and continues in accordance with the established procedure“, the BNB stated.

„At the moment, the consideration of the issue is taking place outside the framework of the expert-technical assessment of the project. Until the completion of the procedure, the BNB will not publicly comment on positions, opinions and correspondence exchanged within the process“, they stated.

After finalizing the procedure, the BNB will provide the necessary information in accordance with the established procedure.