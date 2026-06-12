More speed cameras are being installed in the deadliest sections of our country

Additional speed cameras will be installed in the riskiest and deadliest sections. The measure begins with the installation of six stationary technical devices in the most critical sections of the Ruse - Veliko Tarnovo road, bTV reported.

Among the most dangerous sections of the main road, with a concentration of accidents and victims, are those in the Veliko Tarnovo villages of Samovodene and Polikraishte. Another accident with a fatality occurred only a month ago.

People in the area also live in fear of heavy trucks whizzing by at high speed.

„Heavy traffic – from Resen and Tarnovo turn forward, and the trains turn, and the trucks drive a fraction from the nearby villages“, says Asen Karailiev.

“The road is extremely busy and very dangerous. An awful lot of trucks pass along it. It is not normal for us to travel under such pressure, even when we use public transport, because we see that it is not safe on the road“, comments Katerina Milusheva.

By the end of the year, the Ministry of Interior will have several stationary speed cameras in the most risky sections. To strengthen control of the road, a maximum number of police officers will also be deployed.

“On the first-class road Ruse - Veliko Tarnovo, on the road II-53 - Hainboaz and on the road Elena - Veliko Tarnovo. These sections are planned due to the numerous accidents that have occurred and the intense traffic that passes through these arteries“, points out Insp. Georgi Georgiev from the “Traffic Police“ – Veliko Tarnovo.

“More control should be applied to foreign drivers, not only Bulgarian ones – I'm talking about trucks. Romanians, Turks – these are registrations that we see with seriously excessive speed“, says Spasimir Jorev, a resident of Samovodene.

Since the beginning of the year alone in the Veliko Tarnovo region, there have been 109 serious accidents, with 14 fatalities and 139 injured.