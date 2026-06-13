72-year-old injured in fire in Karnobat

58 fires have been extinguished in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours. There were no fatalities, a 72-year-old woman was injured in a fire in Karnobat, the Main Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection” – Ministry of Interior announced on its website for the operational situation as of 6:00 a.m.

The fire brigade teams responded to 102 reports of an accident.

24 fires caused direct material damage, of which eight - in residential buildings, one - in an industrial building, etc. There were 34 fires without any material damage, of which nine were in dry grass, forest litter and bushes, 21 in waste, one in cooking appliances and chimneys, etc.

41 rescue and assistance operations were carried out, of which seven in accidents involving vehicles.

Three false alarms were received.

Traffic is normal at all border crossings and checkpoints with neighboring countries, the “Border Police“ reported on the traffic on the Bulgarian borders this morning.

At the border crossing with Romania “Ruse - Giurgiu“, repair work is being carried out on the Bulgarian section of the bridge facility. Traffic is regulated.

On the border with Greece, traffic is normal at all border crossings. Vehicles up to 3.5 tons also pass through the border crossings "Rudozem", "Zlatograd", "Makaza" and "Ivaylovgrad". Passenger cars, buses and trucks pass through the border crossings "Ilinden", "Kulata" and "Kapitan Petko Voivoda".

Traffic is normal at all border crossings on the borders with the Republic of Turkey, the Republic of North Macedonia and the Republic of Serbia.