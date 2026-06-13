The Blagoevgrad Regional Hospital explained why the manager took 36 thousand euros in February - they also paid him 58 d

The Blagoevgrad Regional Hospital has no overdue debts, only current ones, which the medical facility pays according to a strictly defined schedule.

This is stated in an official position sent to the media by the hospital management on the occasion of the data presented yesterday by the Minister of Health Katya Ivkova.

In an official position to the media, the medical facility provides specific data on the movement of financial funds until the end of March.

Of the quoted 4 million euros of liabilities, nearly 2 million were provided by the Ministry of Health for capital expenditures and long-term tangible assets.

The funds are intended for the purchase of a new nuclear magnetic resonance imaging equipment and X-ray machine. The money is available in the hospital's account and will be paid upon delivery and installation of the equipment.

About 2.2 million euros are current liabilities to suppliers, the "Salary" fund, insurance and tax liabilities.

Regarding the salary of the executive director, the state hospital in Blagoevgrad specifies that it is determined according to the Unified Calculator for calculating the remuneration of managers and control bodies in state medical institutions.

The quoted remuneration of 36 thousand euros for February includes the gross salary of the executive director, calculated with the Unified Calculator and 58 days of unused leave paid from the previous management contract.

The medical institution also specifies that at the end of March the hospital's revenues exceeded expenses, with a profit of 76 thousand euros.