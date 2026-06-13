On Monday, the metro will be launched to the "Hadzhi Dimitar" and "Teatralna" stations

From Monday, June 15, the Sofia metro will be restored to the "Teatralna" and "Hadzhi Dimitar" stations.

The traffic to the two metro stations was stopped on May 11 due to planned 40-day construction and installation activities related to the extension of the metro to the "Slatina" and "Mladost" neighborhoods. The originally planned deadline was June 20.

The purpose of the shortened deadlines for the construction activities is to ensure faster and more convenient movement on the days of the upcoming matriculation exams, indicated by the management of “Metropolitan”.