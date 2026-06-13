Massive inspections of construction sites in Sofia

The Sofia Inspectorate continues its intensified control over construction sites, the press center of the Sofia Municipality reported. In the last two weeks, 157 inspections have been carried out, during which 32 acts of administrative violations have been drawn up.

The massive inspections are part of the Sofia Municipality's efforts for cleaner air.

The most frequently detected violations during inspections are related to pollution of the roadway by trucks with unwashed undercarriage, scattering of earth masses and construction materials on the road infrastructure, transportation without the necessary securing of the loads, lack of a direction for transporting earth masses, failure to comply with the requirements for preventing pollution outside construction sites, etc.

The Sofia Municipality has provided new functionality on its website, which provides access to the data on the quality of the ambient air of the five automatic monitoring stations through interactive graphs in real time.