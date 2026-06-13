Kristian Škvarek: "March for the Family" does not stand against people with different sexual orientations

"For years, we have been tired of explaining that we do not stand against people with different sexual orientations. We see in “Sofia Pride” an international franchise of a certain political ideology, which puts certain individuals in front as a screen to say that in this way we have attacked them. We believe that pride is an expression of a political ideology. Therefore, in a democratic country, it is right that when one ideology marches, the other point of view should also be obtained," said one of the organizers of "March for the Family" Kristian Škvarek in the studio of "Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov" on NOVA NEWS.

He explained that they are not affiliated with a specific political party. "When we stand behind conservative ideas, it is a form of politics. There is no pride anywhere in the world that does not stand behind a package of ideas of the left vision of green, open borders and language laws. They are trying to push this political idea through some back door", specified Škvarek.

"We do not mind them expressing their ideas, because they have the right to do so. We also have the right to come out and present ours without being attacked, as we do every year, for being extreme. We are against all their ideas, including legal changes,", he stated.

Škvarek explained what their ideas are. "We cannot be the country that is disappearing the fastest according to UN data. We want a demographic strategy to be created, because we cannot be in this situation, and in reality we are dealing with other things," he said.

"In 2021, we were a small procession that was accused of being something marginal. Now we are a large procession, which this year is under the auspices of the Sofia Metropolis and His Holiness Patriarch Daniil. We are also supported by the National Assembly," specified one of the organizers of the "Protest for the Family".

Kristian Škvarek also commented on the topic of Marius Kurkinski's withdrawal from the procession. ​"People who claim to be very tolerant poured a lot of words on Marius Kurkinski. This is the reason he withdrew," he explained.

He specified that the two processions will not intersect.